Cabrera hits 3-run HR, Tigers beat Indians 7-6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning after being brushed back in the first, and the Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland 7-6 on Friday night, sending the defending AL champion Indians to their sixth loss in seven games.

Tensions mounted three batters into the game when Cabrera yelled and gestured at the Indians dugout after an inside pitch from Trevor Bauer. Cabrera shouted at the dugout again when the inning ended, resulting in warnings to both teams.

Cabrera responded in the fifth by lining a 1-1 pitch from Bauer (0-2) into the right-field seats to give Detroit a 4-0 lead. Cabrera, who was booed after the incident, slowly trotted around the bases.

Alex Avila added a two-run homer in the sixth for Detroit, which played its first night game of the season.

Advertisement

Daniel Norris (1-1) allowed two hits in six scoreless innings. Francisco Rodriguez allowed pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall’s grand slam in the ninth, but struck out Austin Jackson for his fourth save.