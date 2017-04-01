Sports Listen

Canadiens-Lightning Sums

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 10:01 pm < a min read
Montreal 0 1 0 1—2
Tampa Bay 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Montreal, Danault 13 (Pacioretty), 14:24. Penalties_Killorn, TB, (high sticking), 2:34; King, MTL, (holding), 5:57; Mckegg, TB, (illegal check to head), 15:02; Davidson, MTL, (hooking), 18:14.

Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 4 (Drouin, Hedman), 11:38. Penalties_None.

Overtime_3, Montreal, Radulov 17 (Danault, Pacioretty), 0:51. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-17-9-3_36. Tampa Bay 7-6-9_22.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 37-18-5 (22 shots-21 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 20-16-7 (36-34).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:32.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Darren Gibbs.

Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.