Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Canadiens-Panthers Sum

Canadiens-Panthers Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 10:21 pm < a min read
Montreal 1 0 3—4
Florida 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Montreal, Shaw 12 (Galchenyuk, Lehkonen), 13:12.

Second Period_2, Florida, Marchessault 30 (Sgarbossa, Pysyk), 8:57.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Lehkonen 15, 1:25. 4, Montreal, Lehkonen 16 (Byron), 16:49. 5, Montreal, Radulov 18 (Pacioretty, Danault), 18:34.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-6-14_31. Florida 7-15-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Lindgren 1-0-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Florida, Berra 0-5-0 (30-27).

A_15,222 (17,040). T_2:26.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.

Topics:
All News Sports News
