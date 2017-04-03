Canadiens-Panthers Sums

|Montreal
|1
|0
|3—4
|Florida
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Montreal, Shaw 12 (Galchenyuk, Lehkonen), 13:12. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Florida, Marchessault 30 (Sgarbossa, Pysyk), 8:57. Penalties_Mackenzie, FLA, (holding), 10:55; Shaw, MTL, (delay of game), 15:35; Danault, MTL, (hooking), 16:27; Danault, MTL, Major (fighting), 18:44; Sgarbossa, FLA, Major (fighting), 18:44.
Third Period_3, Montreal, Lehkonen 15, 1:25. 4, Montreal, Lehkonen 16 (Byron), 16:49. 5, Montreal, Radulov 18 (Pacioretty, Danault), 18:34. Penalties_Weegar, FLA, (slashing), 9:31.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-6-14_31. Florida 7-15-10_32.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 2.
Goalies_Montreal, Lindgren 1-0-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Florida, Berra 0-5-0 (30-27).
A_15,222 (17,040). T_2:26.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.