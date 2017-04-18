Sports Listen

Canadiens-Rangers Sums

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 10:14 pm < a min read
Montreal 1 0 0—1
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 1, 11:39. 2, Montreal, Mitchell 1 (Radulov, Weber), 18:37. Penalties_Shaw, MTL, (tripping), 13:25; Nash, NYR, (interference), 14:21; Radulov, MTL, (high sticking), 15:59; Mcdonagh, NYR, (slashing), 19:55.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Nash 2 (Mcdonagh), 4:28. Penalties_Stepan, NYR, (hooking), 17:28.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 12-6-6_24. N.Y. Rangers 10-12-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 2-2 (32 shots-30 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 2-2 (24-23).

A_18,006 (18,200). T_2:37.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.

