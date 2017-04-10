Canucks-Oilers Sum

|Vancouver
|0
|1
|1—2
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|2—5
First Period_1, Edmonton, Eberle 18 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 18:46 (pp).
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Goldobin 3 (D.Sedin, H.Sedin), 2:00. 3, Edmonton, Eberle 19, 4:10. 4, Edmonton, Caggiula 7 (Mcdavid), 14:46.
Third Period_5, Edmonton, Eberle 20 (Nugent-hopkins, Lucic), 0:31. 6, Edmonton, Draisaitl 29 (Mcdavid), 1:50. 7, Vancouver, Tryamkin 2 (Horvat), 2:35.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 6-4-7_17. Edmonton 14-12-18_44.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 1; Edmonton 1 of 5.
Goalies_Vancouver, Bachman 2-3-0 (44 shots-39 saves). Edmonton, Brossoit 4-1-0 (17-15).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:39.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Ryan Gibbons.