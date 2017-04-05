Sports Listen

Capitals beat Rangers to clinch Presidents’ Trophy again

By STEPHEN WHYNO
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Williams and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored and the Washington Capitals wrapped up their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy with a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

As Metropolitan Division champions, the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the team with the most points in the NHL, the Capitals wrapped up home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. It’s their third Presidents’ Trophy in the past eight seasons.

Williams tipped Alex Ovechkin’s shot past Henrik Lundqvist on the power play in the second period, and Kuznetsov scored off the rush in the third. The best home team in the league beat the best road team thanks to a 24-save shutout from Vezina Trophy candidate Braden Holtby.

Lundqvist was in playoff form, making 23 saves in his fifth consecutive start since returning from a two-week injury absence.

