Capitals-Bruins Sum

|Washington
|1
|2
|0—3
|Boston
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Washington, Johansson 24 (Williams), 4:21.
Second Period_2, Boston, C.Miller 6 (Stafford), 15:13. 3, Washington, Shattenkirk 13 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 16:09. 4, Washington, Williams 24 (Schmidt, Kuznetsov), 19:10.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-14-8_32. Boston 8-7-7_22.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 2.
Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 13-6-2 (22 shots-21 saves). Boston, Khudobin 7-6-1 (24-21), Rask 37-20-5 (8-8).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:35.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.