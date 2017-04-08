Capitals-Bruins Sum

Sports Listen

Washington 1 2 0—3
Boston 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Washington, Johansson 24 (Williams), 4:21.

Second Period_2, Boston, C.Miller 6 (Stafford), 15:13. 3, Washington, Shattenkirk 13 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 16:09. 4, Washington, Williams 24 (Schmidt, Kuznetsov), 19:10.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-14-8_32. Boston 8-7-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 13-6-2 (22 shots-21 saves). Boston, Khudobin 7-6-1 (24-21), Rask 37-20-5 (8-8).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:35.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.

