Capitals lose finale to Panthers, turn focus to Maple Leafs

By STEPHEN WHYNO
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 9:29 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — With several regulars resting — including John Carlson, Matt Niskanen and T.J. Oshie — the playoff-bound Washington Capitals lost their regular-season finale to the Florida Panthers 2-0 on Sunday night.

They learned during the game that they’ll face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. It’s the first playoff meeting between Washington and Toronto.

Trying to prepare for the playoffs, the Capitals sat defenseman Carlson with a lower-body injury and rested defenseman Niskanen and wingers Oshie and Justin Williams in their meaningless Game 82. Braden Holtby played only the first two periods, allowing one goal on 14 shots before giving way to backup Philipp Grubauer.

Captain Derek MacKenzie and Denis Malgin scored for Florida, which got a 29-save shutout from James Reimer in Tom Rowe’s final game as coach. Rowe will not return behind the bench after replacing Gerard Gallant in November.

