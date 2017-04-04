Sports Listen

Capitals-Maple Leafs Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 10:26 pm < a min read
Washington 1 1 2—4
Toronto 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Washington, Eller 12 (Connolly, Burakovsky), 14:34.

Second Period_2, Washington, Shattenkirk 12 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 10:00 (pp).

Third Period_3, Washington, Schmidt 3 (Williams, Connolly), 8:11. 4, Washington, Wilson 7 (Winnik, Beagle), 16:44. 5, Toronto, Marner 19 (Bozak, Van riemsdyk), 18:52 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-13-12_38. Toronto 3-10-15_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Toronto 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 12-6-2 (28 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Mcelhinney 7-7-2 (38-34).

A_19,415 (18,819). T_2:26.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Steve Miller.

Capitals-Maple Leafs Sum
