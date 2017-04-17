Capitals-Maple Leafs Sum

|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|0—3
|Toronto
|1
|2
|0
|1—4
First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 2 (Oshie, Schmidt), 2:43. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 2 (Backstrom, Oshie), 4:49. 3, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Rielly), 14:08.
Second Period_4, Washington, Kuznetsov 1 (Williams, Johansson), 5:39. 5, Toronto, Kadri 1 (Komarov), 15:13. 6, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Matthews, Hyman), 19:20.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_7, Toronto, Bozak 0 (Rielly, Kadri), -13:-23 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Washington 7-15-3-1_26. Toronto 10-8-9-1_28.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Toronto 1 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 1-1 (28 shots-24 saves). Toronto, Andersen 1-1 (26-23).
T_2:52.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Jonny Murray.