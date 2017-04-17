Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Capitals-Maple Leafs Sums

Capitals-Maple Leafs Sums

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 10:17 pm < a min read
Share
Washington 2 1 0 0—3
Toronto 1 2 0 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 2 (Oshie, Schmidt), 2:43. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 2 (Backstrom, Oshie), 4:49. 3, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Rielly), 14:08. Penalties_Williams, WSH, (holding), 1:33; Rielly, TOR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 1:33.

Second Period_4, Washington, Kuznetsov 1 (Williams, Johansson), 5:39. 5, Toronto, Kadri 1 (Komarov), 15:13. 6, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Matthews, Hyman), 19:20. Penalties_Martin, TOR, (roughing), 6:52; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 6:52; Hunwick, TOR, (hooking), 6:52; Martin, TOR, served by Marner, (roughing), 6:52; Toronto bench, served by Nylander (too many men on the ice), 9:48.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Shattenkirk, WSH, (delay of game), 3:34; Beagle, WSH, (interference), 9:54; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 17:28; Hyman, TOR, (roughing), 17:28; Eller, WSH, (high sticking), 19:44.

Overtime_7, Toronto, Bozak 1 (Rielly, Kadri), -13:-23 (pp). Penalties_None.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-15-3-1_26. Toronto 10-8-9-1_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Toronto 1 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 1-1 (28 shots-24 saves). Toronto, Andersen 1-1 (26-23).

T_2:52.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Jonny Murray.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Capitals-Maple Leafs Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.