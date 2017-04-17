Capitals-Maple Leafs Sums

Washington 2 1 0 0—3 Toronto 1 2 0 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 2 (Oshie, Schmidt), 2:43. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 2 (Backstrom, Oshie), 4:49. 3, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Rielly), 14:08. Penalties_Williams, WSH, (holding), 1:33; Rielly, TOR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 1:33.

Second Period_4, Washington, Kuznetsov 1 (Williams, Johansson), 5:39. 5, Toronto, Kadri 1 (Komarov), 15:13. 6, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Matthews, Hyman), 19:20. Penalties_Martin, TOR, (roughing), 6:52; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 6:52; Hunwick, TOR, (hooking), 6:52; Martin, TOR, served by Marner, (roughing), 6:52; Toronto bench, served by Nylander (too many men on the ice), 9:48.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Shattenkirk, WSH, (delay of game), 3:34; Beagle, WSH, (interference), 9:54; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 17:28; Hyman, TOR, (roughing), 17:28; Eller, WSH, (high sticking), 19:44.

Overtime_7, Toronto, Bozak 1 (Rielly, Kadri), -13:-23 (pp). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-15-3-1_26. Toronto 10-8-9-1_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Toronto 1 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 1-1 (28 shots-24 saves). Toronto, Andersen 1-1 (26-23).

T_2:52.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Jonny Murray.