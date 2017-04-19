Sports Listen

Capitals-Maple Leafs Sums

By master
April 19, 2017
Washington 4 0 1—5
Toronto 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 1 (Backstrom, Schmidt), 2:58. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 3 (Shattenkirk), 4:34 (pp). 3, Toronto, Hyman 1 (Nylander, Gardiner), 5:16. 4, Washington, Wilson 2 (Orlov, Eller), 13:41. 5, Washington, Wilson 3 (Burakovsky, Orpik), 16:04. Penalties_Bozak, TOR, (high sticking), 3:58; Schmidt, WSH, (delay of game), 16:14.

Second Period_6, Toronto, van Riemsdyk 2 (Marner, Rielly), 5:39 (pp). Penalties_Backstrom, WSH, (holding stick), 4:35; Eller, WSH, (delay of game), 19:53; Orpik, WSH, (slashing), 19:57.

Third Period_7, Toronto, Matthews 2 (Brown, Hunwick), 12:00. 8, Washington, Oshie 2 (Backstrom), 12:59. 9, Toronto, Bozak 2 (Marner, Nylander), 19:33. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 15-9-3_27. Toronto 6-9-19_34.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 1; Toronto 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 2-2 (34 shots-30 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-2 (27-22).

A_19,838 (18,819). T_2:42.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Shane Heyer.

