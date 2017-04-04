Capitals snap Maple Leafs’ 4-game win streak, 4-1

TORONTO (AP) — Lars Eller and Kevin Shattenkirk gave Washington a two-goal lead halfway through the game, and the Capitals cruised to a 4-1 win over Toronto on Tuesday night, snapping the Maple Leafs’ four-game winning streak.

Nate Schmidt and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington and Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots. The Capitals, winners of eight of their last nine, moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference and the Presidents’ Trophy with the league’s best record. However, Pittsburgh’s win over Columbus prevented them from doing so.

Mitch Marner scored his 19th of the season, spoiling Grubauer’s shutout bid with a power-play goal with 1:08 to go. Curtis McElhinney finished with 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost for just the second time in nine games.

Toronto lost center Brian Boyle to an upper-body injury, possibly from a hard collision with Wilson in the first period.