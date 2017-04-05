Cavaliers-Celtics, Box

James 14-22 7-7 36, Frye 3-7 2-2 10, Love 5-15 4-4 15, Irving 7-18 4-5 19, Smith 5-10 0-0 12, Jefferson 3-3 0-0 7, Derr.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Dero.Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Korver 2-2 0-0 6, Liggins 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Shumpert 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 43-92 17-18 114.
Crowder 5-11 1-2 13, Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Horford 4-6 3-3 12, Thomas 9-19 7-8 26, Bradley 1-8 2-4 4, Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Green 1-3 0-2 2, Jerebko 0-1 1-2 1, Mickey 0-1 1-2 1, Olynyk 5-8 1-2 12, Smart 1-8 1-2 4, Rozier 2-5 1-2 6, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-81 18-29 91.
|Cleveland
|19
|38
|33
|24—114
|Boston
|20
|22
|24
|25—
|91
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 11-36 (Korver 2-2, Frye 2-6, Smith 2-7, Jefferson 1-1, Shumpert 1-3, James 1-4, Love 1-5, Irving 1-6, Dero.Williams 0-2), Boston 7-33 (Crowder 2-5, Horford 1-1, Rozier 1-3, Olynyk 1-3, Smart 1-4, Thomas 1-8, Jerebko 0-1, Green 0-2, Bradley 0-3, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 51 (Love 16), Boston 38 (Bradley, Horford 7). Assists_Cleveland 19 (James 6), Boston 21 (Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 26, Boston 18. Technicals_Boston defensive three second, Boston team. A_18,624 (18,624).
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.