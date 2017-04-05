Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS: 'Yes' to private collectorsFuture of Defense Innovation BoardNew IT budget guidelines
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavaliers-Celtics, Box

Cavaliers-Celtics, Box

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 10:34 pm < a min read
Share
CLEVELAND (114)

James 14-22 7-7 36, Frye 3-7 2-2 10, Love 5-15 4-4 15, Irving 7-18 4-5 19, Smith 5-10 0-0 12, Jefferson 3-3 0-0 7, Derr.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Dero.Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Korver 2-2 0-0 6, Liggins 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Shumpert 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 43-92 17-18 114.

BOSTON (91)

Crowder 5-11 1-2 13, Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Horford 4-6 3-3 12, Thomas 9-19 7-8 26, Bradley 1-8 2-4 4, Brown 1-7 0-0 2, Green 1-3 0-2 2, Jerebko 0-1 1-2 1, Mickey 0-1 1-2 1, Olynyk 5-8 1-2 12, Smart 1-8 1-2 4, Rozier 2-5 1-2 6, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-81 18-29 91.

Cleveland 19 38 33 24—114
Boston 20 22 24 25— 91

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 11-36 (Korver 2-2, Frye 2-6, Smith 2-7, Jefferson 1-1, Shumpert 1-3, James 1-4, Love 1-5, Irving 1-6, Dero.Williams 0-2), Boston 7-33 (Crowder 2-5, Horford 1-1, Rozier 1-3, Olynyk 1-3, Smart 1-4, Thomas 1-8, Jerebko 0-1, Green 0-2, Bradley 0-3, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 51 (Love 16), Boston 38 (Bradley, Horford 7). Assists_Cleveland 19 (James 6), Boston 21 (Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 26, Boston 18. Technicals_Boston defensive three second, Boston team. A_18,624 (18,624).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavaliers-Celtics, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Local Food Impacts Conference at GWU

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.