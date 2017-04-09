Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavaliers-Hawks, Box

Cavaliers-Hawks, Box

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 6:29 pm < a min read
Share
CLEVELAND (125)

James 11-21 9-10 32, Frye 5-8 0-0 12, Love 4-14 2-4 11, Irving 16-30 5-6 45, Smith 3-10 0-0 9, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Dero.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Korver 4-9 0-0 11, Shumpert 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-98 16-20 125.

ATLANTA (126)

Prince 2-6 1-2 7, Millsap 5-11 11-11 22, Howard 9-12 1-3 19, Schroder 6-13 0-0 13, Hardaway Jr. 7-15 6-8 21, Bembry 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 4-8 4-5 13, Muscala 5-6 0-0 12, Ilyasova 2-10 2-3 6, Calderon 1-4 0-0 2, Delaney 1-4 2-2 4, Dunleavy 2-5 2-3 7. Totals 44-94 29-37 126.

Cleveland 38 27 28 18 14—125
Atlanta 21 25 21 44 15—126

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 19-46 (Irving 8-12, Korver 3-7, Smith 3-10, Frye 2-5, Dero.Williams 1-2, James 1-3, Love 1-5, Shumpert 0-1, Jefferson 0-1), Atlanta 9-31 (Muscala 2-2, Prince 2-4, Dunleavy 1-2, Millsap 1-3, Schroder 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Bazemore 1-4, Delaney 0-1, Calderon 0-2, Ilyasova 0-5). Fouled Out_James. Rebounds_Cleveland 53 (James 16), Atlanta 45 (Millsap, Hardaway Jr. 9). Assists_Cleveland 28 (James 10), Atlanta 31 (Schroder 5). Total Fouls_Cleveland 27, Atlanta 22.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavaliers-Hawks, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.