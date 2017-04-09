Cavaliers-Hawks, Box

James 11-21 9-10 32, Frye 5-8 0-0 12, Love 4-14 2-4 11, Irving 16-30 5-6 45, Smith 3-10 0-0 9, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Dero.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Korver 4-9 0-0 11, Shumpert 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-98 16-20 125.
Prince 2-6 1-2 7, Millsap 5-11 11-11 22, Howard 9-12 1-3 19, Schroder 6-13 0-0 13, Hardaway Jr. 7-15 6-8 21, Bembry 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 4-8 4-5 13, Muscala 5-6 0-0 12, Ilyasova 2-10 2-3 6, Calderon 1-4 0-0 2, Delaney 1-4 2-2 4, Dunleavy 2-5 2-3 7. Totals 44-94 29-37 126.
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|28
|18
|14—125
|Atlanta
|21
|25
|21
|44
|15—126
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 19-46 (Irving 8-12, Korver 3-7, Smith 3-10, Frye 2-5, Dero.Williams 1-2, James 1-3, Love 1-5, Shumpert 0-1, Jefferson 0-1), Atlanta 9-31 (Muscala 2-2, Prince 2-4, Dunleavy 1-2, Millsap 1-3, Schroder 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Bazemore 1-4, Delaney 0-1, Calderon 0-2, Ilyasova 0-5). Fouled Out_James. Rebounds_Cleveland 53 (James 16), Atlanta 45 (Millsap, Hardaway Jr. 9). Assists_Cleveland 28 (James 10), Atlanta 31 (Schroder 5). Total Fouls_Cleveland 27, Atlanta 22.
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.