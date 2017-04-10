Cavaliers-Heat, Box

Frye 6-10 6-6 21, Love 8-18 8-8 25, Dero.Williams 14-25 2-4 35, Shumpert 5-9 1-2 11, Smith 2-9 0-0 5, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Derr.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Felder 2-3 0-0 4, Korver 6-12 2-2 18. Totals 44-89 19-22 121.
J.Johnson 7-17 1-1 16, Whiteside 8-14 7-12 23, Dragic 5-15 5-7 15, McGruder 3-9 0-2 8, Richardson 8-14 1-1 19, White 1-5 0-0 2, Reed 1-1 3-3 5, Ellington 4-8 0-0 12, T.Johnson 7-12 7-8 24. Totals 44-95 24-34 124.
|Cleveland
|37
|23
|31
|17
|13—121
|Miami
|24
|32
|24
|28
|16—124
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 14-35 (Dero.Williams 5-9, Korver 4-8, Frye 3-5, Smith 1-5, Love 1-6, Jefferson 0-1, Shumpert 0-1), Miami 12-33 (Ellington 4-7, T.Johnson 3-6, McGruder 2-4, Richardson 2-6, J.Johnson 1-7, White 0-3). Fouled Out_J.Johnson, Love. Rebounds_Cleveland 47 (Love 10), Miami 46 (Whiteside 18). Assists_Cleveland 19 (Dero.Williams 9), Miami 28 (J.Johnson 9). Total Fouls_Cleveland 25, Miami 26. Technicals_Cleveland defensive three second, Cleveland team, Dero.Williams, Shumpert. A_19,673 (19,600).
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.