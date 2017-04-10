Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full text of our online chat with DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavaliers-Heat, Box

Cavaliers-Heat, Box

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 11:19 pm < a min read
Share
CLEVELAND (121)

Frye 6-10 6-6 21, Love 8-18 8-8 25, Dero.Williams 14-25 2-4 35, Shumpert 5-9 1-2 11, Smith 2-9 0-0 5, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Derr.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Felder 2-3 0-0 4, Korver 6-12 2-2 18. Totals 44-89 19-22 121.

MIAMI (124)

J.Johnson 7-17 1-1 16, Whiteside 8-14 7-12 23, Dragic 5-15 5-7 15, McGruder 3-9 0-2 8, Richardson 8-14 1-1 19, White 1-5 0-0 2, Reed 1-1 3-3 5, Ellington 4-8 0-0 12, T.Johnson 7-12 7-8 24. Totals 44-95 24-34 124.

Cleveland 37 23 31 17 13—121
Miami 24 32 24 28 16—124

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 14-35 (Dero.Williams 5-9, Korver 4-8, Frye 3-5, Smith 1-5, Love 1-6, Jefferson 0-1, Shumpert 0-1), Miami 12-33 (Ellington 4-7, T.Johnson 3-6, McGruder 2-4, Richardson 2-6, J.Johnson 1-7, White 0-3). Fouled Out_J.Johnson, Love. Rebounds_Cleveland 47 (Love 10), Miami 46 (Whiteside 18). Assists_Cleveland 19 (Dero.Williams 9), Miami 28 (J.Johnson 9). Total Fouls_Cleveland 25, Miami 26. Technicals_Cleveland defensive three second, Cleveland team, Dero.Williams, Shumpert. A_19,673 (19,600).

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cavaliers-Heat, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.