Celtic seals 6th Scottish title in row with 8 games to spare

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic clinched a sixth straight Scottish Premiership title on Sunday with eight games to spare.

Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten side established an insurmountable 25-point lead by beating Hearts 5-0 on Sunday.

Celtic has taken their supremacy of Scottish soccer to a new level this season by winning 28 of its 30 league games. The only draws came away at Inverness and then at home to Glasgow rival Rangers.

Celtic’s unbeaten run across three domestic competitions currently stands at 36 games. The Glasgow team coached by former Liverpool manager Rodgers won the Scottish League Cup in late November and is also through to the semifinals of the Scottish Cup.