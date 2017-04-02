Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Celtic seals 6th Scottish…

Celtic seals 6th Scottish title in row with 8 games to spare

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 9:41 am < a min read
Share

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic clinched a sixth straight Scottish Premiership title on Sunday with eight games to spare.

Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten side established an insurmountable 25-point lead by beating Hearts 5-0 on Sunday.

Celtic has taken their supremacy of Scottish soccer to a new level this season by winning 28 of its 30 league games. The only draws came away at Inverness and then at home to Glasgow rival Rangers.

Celtic’s unbeaten run across three domestic competitions currently stands at 36 games. The Glasgow team coached by former Liverpool manager Rodgers won the Scottish League Cup in late November and is also through to the semifinals of the Scottish Cup.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Celtic seals 6th Scottish…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.