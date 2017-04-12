Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
|QUARTERFINALS
|First Leg
|Tuesday, April 11
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Monaco, ppd., explosion
Juventus (Italy) 3, Barcelona (Spain) 0
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Monaco 3
Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Leicester (England), 2:45 p.m.
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 2:45 p.m.
|Second Leg
|Tuesday, April 18
Leicester (England) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain), 2:45 p.m.
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 2:45 p.m.
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy), 2:45 p.m.
Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 2:45 p.m.
