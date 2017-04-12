Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Champions League Glance

Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 3:39 pm < a min read
Share
(Home teams listed first)

All Times EDT

QUARTERFINALS
First Leg
Tuesday, April 11

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Monaco, ppd., explosion

Juventus (Italy) 3, Barcelona (Spain) 0

Wednesday, April 12

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Monaco 3

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Leicester (England), 2:45 p.m.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 2:45 p.m.

Second Leg
Tuesday, April 18

Leicester (England) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain), 2:45 p.m.

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy), 2:45 p.m.

Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 2:45 p.m.

‘The fear is real’ Congress could enact Trump-level budget cuts
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Champions League Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.