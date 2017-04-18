Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chaplaincy turns bilingual to…

Chaplaincy turns bilingual to serve Churchill Downs workers

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 7:08 am < a min read
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy has instated a new bilingual chaplain team to serve Spanish-speaking workers.

WAVE-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oHYtAz) that about 85 percent to 95 percent of those working behind the scenes at Churchill Downs speak Spanish. In addition to leading prayer and preaching in the chapel on the grounds, chaplains will operate a clothing closet and food pantry for workers.

Chaplain Joseph del Rosario says his aim is to help the workers who keep operations running smoothly in any way possible. He also says that representation of women among the workers is growing.

The chaplaincy was founded in 1989 to specifically serve the workers in the barn and training areas.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chaplaincy turns bilingual to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.