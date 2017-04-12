Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chase Anderson sharp as…

Chase Anderson sharp as Brewers blank slumping Blue Jays 2-0

By IAN HARRISON
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 9:32 pm < a min read
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Chase Anderson and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Jonathan Villar homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Toronto 2-0 on Wednesday night to hand the struggling Blue Jays their fifth straight loss.

Last-place Toronto is off to the worst start in team history at 1-7.

Anderson (1-0) allowed three hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Corey Knebel pitched the eighth and Neftali Feliz finished for his third save.

Domingo Santana doubled in the second and scored on a two-out double by Keon Broxton. Villar hit a leadoff drive in the sixth, his third home run this season.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Josh Donaldson returned to Toronto’s starting lineup as the designated hitter but it did little to spark an offense that has scored just 23 runs. Donaldson did not start Tuesday’s home opener because of a sore right calf.

Marcus Stroman (1-1) pitched a complete game for the Blue Jays, allowing seven hits.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chase Anderson sharp as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.