Chattanooga hires Wisconsin assistant Lamont Paris

and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 9:05 pm < a min read
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has filled its coaching vacancy by hiring Wisconsin assistant Lamont Paris.

Paris replaces Matt McCall, who was hired by UMass on Wednesday after posting a 48-18 record in two seasons at Chattanooga. The Mocs went 19-12 this season after going 29-6 and reaching the NCAA Tournament last year.

Chattanooga athletic director David Blackburn said Sunday night in a university statement that “this was not a hasty decision, rather it was a decisive one. Our staff has followed Lamont’s progression over the last several years. We are excited he has chosen to join us.”

Paris has spent the past seven seasons on Wisconsin’s staff after a six-year stint as an assistant at Akron. Wisconsin averaged 27 wins per season during Paris’ tenure with the Badgers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

