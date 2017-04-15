Sports Listen

Chatwood’s 2-hitter for Rockies beats Giants 5-0

By GIDEON RUBIN
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 7:08 pm < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Chatwood pitched 5 2/3 perfect innings before Chris Marrero’s single and finished with a two-hitter for the Colorado Rockies in his first big league shutout, a 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Chatwood (1-2) struck out four and walked one, lowering his ERA from 6.35 ERA to 3.54. He threw 67 of 105 pitches for strikes in his second complete game in 91 major league starts.

He retired 17 consecutive batters before Marrero lined a single into right field. Joe Panik singled leading off the seventh.

Nolan Arenado had three hits, including a home run off Matt Moore (1-2), who allowed five runs, 10 hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

