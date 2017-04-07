Christie wants pro sports leagues to save hoops powerhouse

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is challenging the commissioners of the four major pro sports leagues to donate money to save a high school that is a national basketball powerhouse.

Jersey City’s St. Anthony’s, which bears the stamp of Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley, will close in June because of declining attendance and rising costs.

Appearing Friday on New York’s WFAN, the Republican governor challenged the commissioners of the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL to each cut a $125,000 check.

Hurley has said the school needs $500,000 in the bank and nearly $2 million to cover debts.

St. Anthony’s has won 28 New Jersey state titles and four national championships. It has sent more than 150 players to Division I basketball programs.