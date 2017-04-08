Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Clemson coach says PG…

Clemson coach says PG Shelton Mitchell to have surgery

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 3:32 pm < a min read
Share

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Brad Brownell says point guard Shelton Mitchell will have arthroscopic knee surgery and need six weeks to recover.

Brownell said Saturday that Mitchell should be ready for individual summer workouts. Mitchell is a transfer from Vanderbilt and last year played his first season with the Tigers. He finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.8 points game and led Clemson with 103 assists.

Mitchell dealt with knee issues throughout the season and Brownell says having the surgery is best thing long term for the sophomore.

Brownell also says reserve guard Ty Hudson is leaving the program after two seasons. The coach says Hudson wants to find a school that better meets his needs.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Clemson coach says PG…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.