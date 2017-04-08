Clippers-Spurs, Box

Griffin 7-19 4-4 18, Mbah a Moute 4-7 2-4 10, Jordan 8-10 1-4 17, Paul 9-16 0-0 19, Redick 4-8 0-0 11, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, W.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Speights 2-5 0-0 5, Felton 3-5 0-0 6, Crawford 5-10 1-2 12. Totals 42-84 8-14 98.
Leonard 10-19 3-4 28, Aldridge 9-17 0-0 18, Dedmon 2-6 0-1 4, Parker 1-5 0-0 2, Simmons 3-6 2-2 8, K.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 3-6 0-0 6, Gasol 4-8 6-7 15, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 1-6 0-0 3, Ginobili 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 34-80 11-14 87.
|L.A. Clippers
|22
|30
|30
|16—98
|San Antonio
|23
|20
|27
|17—87
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 6-22 (Redick 3-5, Crawford 1-2, Paul 1-3, Speights 1-4, Pierce 0-1, Mbah a Moute 0-1, W.Johnson 0-2, Griffin 0-4), San Antonio 8-22 (Leonard 5-8, Ginobili 1-1, Gasol 1-3, Mills 1-3, K.Anderson 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Parker 0-1, Forbes 0-1, Simmons 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 45 (Jordan 17), San Antonio 40 (Dedmon 10). Assists_L.A. Clippers 21 (Paul 8), San Antonio 20 (Leonard 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 15, San Antonio 17.
