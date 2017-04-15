Collins: Mets not worried about Syndergaard’s finger issues

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard’s exits from two recent starts because of finger issues aren’t cause for concern, manager Terry Collins says.

Syndergaard left Friday’s game at Miami after six innings due to two bleeding fingernails, and he left his first start of the season after six scoreless innings because of a blister.

“If it was the same thing, we’d have to look at it,” Collins said Saturday. “But since it’s two different things, I don’t think it’s anything to worry about. I think he’ll be OK.”

Despite the issues with his fingers, Syndergaard is 1-0 with a 0.95 ERA in three starts, with 20 strikeouts in 19 innings.

“He’s one of the top pitchers in baseball right now,” Collins said. “I give him a lot of credit. He’s a tireless worker. He keeps himself in tremendous shape. He asks a lot of questions. He tries to refine pitches. And he commands his stuff.”

Syndergaard has yet to walk a batter this season.

“He’s not afraid to throw strikes,” Collins said. “If you’re afraid to get hit sometimes when you get in certain counts, you walk guys. He’s not afraid.”

