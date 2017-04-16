Colon dominant over 7 innings as Braves beat Padres 9-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Bartolo Colon allowed only hit in seven dominant innings, Brandon Phillips drove in three runs with three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 9-2 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Colon (1-1) overpowered the Padres in his home debut with the Braves. He signed a $12.5 million, one-year contract with Atlanta in November.

Ryan Schimpf’s homer in the second was the only hit allowed by the 43-year-old Colon. The right-hander allowed only one more baserunner — a leadoff walk to Schimpf in the fifth before Hunter Renfroe hit into a double play. Colon had six strikeouts.

The Padres led 1-0 until Tyler Flowers’ single drove in Phillips and Adonis Garcia in the fifth. Phillips’ one-out single was the first hit allowed by Trevor Cahill (0-2).

Advertisement

Phillips had a two-run single in the sixth and a run-scoring single in the eighth. Ender Inciarte hit his fourth homer in the seventh.

The Braves’ winning streak has followed five straight losses. They have opened SunTrust Park with three straight wins over the Padres, giving them seven straight wins in the series since last season.

Cahill, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list before the game, allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in 5 2-3 innings. He went on the DL with a lower back strain on April 6.

He was hurt by three wild pitches that helped the Braves score two runs in the fifth.

A review lasting only 58 seconds reversed the ruling on the field that Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson was safe on his grounder to second base in the sixth. The replay showed Yangervis Solarte’s throw beat Swanson to first. Inciarte, who singled, advanced to second on the play.

Inciarte and Freddie Freeman, who reached on an intentional walk, scored on Phillips’ two-out single up that middle that knocked Cahill out of the game.

Nick Markakis stretched his hitting streak to 10 games with a double off Zach Lee that drove in Freddie Freeman from first in the eighth. Johan Camargo added a run-scoring single off Christian Bethancourt for his first major league hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to clear a roster spot for Cahill. Quackenbush pitched a scoreless inning against the Braves on Friday in his only appearance after being recalled from El Paso.

Braves: Flowers left the game with a right hamstring strain and is day to day, according to the team. … OF Matt Kemp (right hamstring tightness) can come off the 10-day DL on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (0-1) will make his third start of the season, all on the road, on Monday night.

Braves: LHP Jaime Garcia (0-1) is 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in six career starts against the Padres.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball