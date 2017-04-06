Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CONCACAF Champions League Glance

CONCACAF Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 3:27 pm < a min read
Share
All Times EDT

Home teams listed first

SEMIFINALS
First Leg
Tuesday, March 14

Tigres (Mexico) 2, Vancouver (Canada) 0

Wednesday, March 15

Dallas (United States) 2, Pumas (Mexico) 1

Second Leg
Tuesday, April 4

Pumas (Mexico) 3, Dallas (United States) 1, Pumas advanced on 4-3 aggregate

Wednesday, April 5

Tigres (Mexico) 2, Vancouver (Canada) 1, Tigres advanced on 4-1 aggregate

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement
CHAMPIONSHIP
First Leg
Tuessday, April 18

Tigres (Mexico), vs. Pumas (Mexico), 10 p.m.

Second Leg
Wednesday, April 26

Pumas (Mexico) vs. Tigres (Mexico), 10 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CONCACAF Champions League Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's acting administrator visits Lockheed Martin

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.