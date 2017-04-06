CONCACAF Champions League Glance

Home teams listed first
|SEMIFINALS
|First Leg
|Tuesday, March 14
Tigres (Mexico) 2, Vancouver (Canada) 0
Dallas (United States) 2, Pumas (Mexico) 1
|Second Leg
|Tuesday, April 4
Pumas (Mexico) 3, Dallas (United States) 1, Pumas advanced on 4-3 aggregate
Tigres (Mexico) 2, Vancouver (Canada) 1, Tigres advanced on 4-1 aggregate
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|First Leg
|Tuessday, April 18
Tigres (Mexico), vs. Pumas (Mexico), 10 p.m.
|Second Leg
|Wednesday, April 26
Pumas (Mexico) vs. Tigres (Mexico), 10 p.m.