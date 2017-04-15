Sports Listen

Coric back in final, faces Kohlschreiber in Morocco

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Borna Coric of Croatia will have a shot at the Grand Prix Hassan II title for the second straight year, taking on third-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in Sunday’s final.

The 20-year-old Coric, who lost to Federico Delbonis in last year’s final at the clay-court tournament, defeated Czech player Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-4 Saturday after saving the two break points he faced. Coric will be chasing his first tour title against the experienced Kohlschreiber, who reached his 16th final.

Kohlschreiber eased past Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-2 in slightly more than an hour in the other semifinal. Kohlschreiber dropped only one point on his first serve and broke the sixth-seeded Paire four times.

Kohlschreiber has beaten Coric in their two previous matches.

