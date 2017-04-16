Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Coric wins 1st tour…

Coric wins 1st tour title, beats Kohlschreiber in Morocco

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
Share

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Borna Coric of Croatia claimed his first tour title on Sunday after saving five match points to defeat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the Grand Prix Hassan II final.

Coric, who was runner-up at the clay court tournament last year, withstood 13 aces from the third-seeded Kohlschreiber and saved six of the nine break points he faced in a hard-fought contest that lasted nearly 2 ½ hours.

Coric saved the match points in the second set.

The 33-year-old Kohlschreiber was playing in his first final this season and chasing an eighth career title.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Coric wins 1st tour…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.