Coyotes end Kings’ playoff hopes with 2-1 win

By DAN GREENSPAN
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 1:23 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored 3:09 into the second period, Mike Smith made 34 saves and the Arizona Coyotes beat Los Angeles 2-1 Sunday night, ending the Kings’ slim playoff hopes.

Alexander Burmistrov scored a power-play goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists for the Coyotes, who followed up an impressive 6-3 win over Presidents’ Trophy-leading Washington by guaranteeing the Kings would miss the postseason for the second time in three seasons.

Alec Martinez was credited with a power-play goal and Jonathan Quick made 13 saves for Los Angeles, which needed to win its final five games and have Nashville lose each of its last three in regulation to reach the playoffs.

