Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Coyotes-Kings Sum

Coyotes-Kings Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 1:26 am < a min read
Share
Arizona 1 1 0—2
Los Angeles 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Burmistrov 4 (Goligoski, Ekman-larsson), 19:45 (pp).

Second Period_2, Arizona, Duclair 4 (Ekman-larsson, Domi), 3:09.

Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Martinez 9 (Kopitar, Ladue), 4:21 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-3-2_15. Los Angeles 12-13-10_35.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 1; Los Angeles 1 of 6.

Goalies_Arizona, Smith 19-25-8 (35 shots-34 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 6-5-1 (15-13).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:36.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Tim Nowak.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Coyotes-Kings Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.