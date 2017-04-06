Sports Listen

Darius Rucker puts on free concert at U. of South Carolina

April 6, 2017
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Darius Rucker has made good on his word.

In the fall, the country music star said he’d put on a free concert for University of South Carolina students if his alma mater’s football team got six wins in the season.

On Wednesday night, he made good on his promise, performing at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Rucker and bandmates formed Hootie & the Blowfish while they were students at South Carolina.

The concert happened because of a football pledge, but the school’s basketball success was part of the night, too. Fresh off her team’s NCAA national championship win, women’s coach Dawn Staley addressed the crowd. Men’s coach Frank Martin, whose team made its first Final Four appearance this year, took the stage as well.

