Davis Cup Results

|WORLD GROUP
|Quarterfinals
Winners to semifinals, Sept. 15-17
|Australia 1, United States 0
|At Pat Rafter Arena
|Brisbane, Australia
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) 6-4.
|Americas
|First Round Playoffs
Loser to 2018 Group II
|New Zealand 1, South Korea 0
|At ASB Tennis Arena
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Jose Statham, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan, South Korea, 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 2-0, retired.
