Davis Cup Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 3:03 am < a min read
WORLD GROUP
Quarterfinals

Winners to semifinals, Sept. 15-17

Australia 1, United States 0
At Pat Rafter Arena
Brisbane, Australia
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) 6-4.

Americas
First Round Playoffs

Loser to 2018 Group II

New Zealand 1, South Korea 0
At ASB Tennis Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Jose Statham, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan, South Korea, 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 2-0, retired.

