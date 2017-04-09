Sports Listen

Davis Cup Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 4:36 pm 11 min read
WORLD GROUP
Quarterfinals

Winners to semifinals, Sept. 15-17

Belgium 3, Italy 2
At Spiroudome de Charleroi
Charleroi, Belgium
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore, Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Reverse Singles

David Goffin, Belgium def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, def. Joris De Loore, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Australia 3, United States 2
At Pat Rafter Arena
Brisbane, Australia
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. John Isner, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Steve Johnson and Jack Sock, United States, def. Sam Groth and John Peers, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

John Isner, United States, def. Sam Groth, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

France 4, Britain 1
At Kindarena
Rouen, France
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (7), 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Reverse Singles

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Serbia 4, Spain 1
At Aleksandar Nikolic Arena
Belgrade, Serbia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

Viktor Troicki and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Marc Lopez, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-1.

ZONAL GROUP I
Second Round

Winners to WG Playoffs, Sept. 15-17

Europe/Africa
Netherlands 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1
At Arena Zenica
Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 2-6, 6-4.

Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, vs. Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, abandoned.

Belarus 3, Austria 1
At Republic Olympic Training Center
Minsk, Belarus
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (1).

Doubles

Julian Knowle and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Max Mirnyi and Yaraslav Shyla, Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, vs. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, abandoned.

Portugal 4, Ukraine 1
At Club Internacional de Foot-Ball
Lisbon, Portugal
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Gastao Elias, Portugal, def. Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (6), 3-6, 6-1.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Nikita Mashtakov, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles

Denys Molchanov and Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, def. Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa, Potugal, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Pedro Sousa, Portugal, def. Illia Biloborodko, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-1.

Americas
Brazil 4, Ecuador 0
At Club Tungurahua
Ambato, Ecuador
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 4-6, 6-4.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (0), 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Doubles

Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares, Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar and Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil, def. Ivan Endara, Ecuador, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Colombia 2, Chile 1
At Country Club Ejecutivos
Medellin, Colombia
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7)

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Eduardo Struvay, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Asia/Oceania
Kazakhstan 4, China 1
At National Tennis Centre
Astana, Kazakhstan
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Wu Di, China, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, def. Zhang Ze, China, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakstan, def. Bai Yan and Gong Mao-xin, China, 3-6, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Zhang Ze, China, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, def. Wu Di, China, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (1).

India 4, Uzbekistan 1
At KSLTA Tennis Stadium
Bangalore, India
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Temur Ismailov, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna, India, def. Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 6-3, 6-2.

Temur Ismailov, Uzbekistan, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 7-5, 6-3.

First Round Playoffs

Loser to 2018 Group II

New Zealand 3, South Korea 2
At ASB Tennis Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Jose Statham, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan, South Korea, 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 2-0, retired.

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Doubles

Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Chung Hong and Le Jea Moon, South Korea, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Reverse Singles

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Jose Statham, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan, South Korea, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

ZONAL GROUP II
Second Round

Winners to third round, Sept. 15-17

Europe/Africa
Sweden 4, Turkey 1
At Ali Bey Hotels & Resorts
Antalya, Turkey
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Christian Lindell, Sweden, def. Marsel Ilhan, Turkey, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Doubles

Altug Celikbilek and Cem Ilkel, Turkey, def. Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 7-5.

Christian Lindell, Sweden, def. Anil Yuksel, Turkey, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Lithuania 3, Georgia 2
Singles

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Tadas Babelis, Lithuania, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Laurynas Grigelis and Lukas Mugevicius, Lithuania, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili and George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.

Lukas Mugevicius, Lithuania, def. George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-4, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Denmark 4, Norway 1
At Stavanger Forum Expo
Stavanger, Norway
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Soren Hess-Olesen, Denmark, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Viktor Durasovic, Norway, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Doubles

Thomas Kromann and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Viktor Durasovic and Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

August Holmgren, Denmark, def. Simen Sunde Bratholm, Norway, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

South Africa 5, Slovenia 0
Singles

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Mike Urbanija, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

Nicolas Schultz, South Africa, def. Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7).

Doubles

Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, South Africa, def. Tomislav Ternar and Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Tilen Zitnik, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, def. Tomislav Ternar, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-4.

Playoffs

Losers to 2018 Group III

Tunisia 4, Cyprus 1
Singles

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus

Moez Echargui, Tunisia, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles

Malek Jaziri and Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, def. Marcos Baghdatis and Petros Chrysochos, Cyprus, 7-5, 3-6, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Reverse Singles

Petros Chrysochos, Cyprus, def. Aziz Dougaz, Tunisia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Moez Echargui, Tunisia, def. Eleftherios Neos, Cyprus, 6-3, 6-2.

Finland 3, Madagascar 2
Singles

Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, def. Jeam-Jaques Rakotohasy, Madagascar, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, def. Eero Vasa, Finland, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

Harri Heliovaara and Henri Kontinen, Finland, def. Antso Rakotondramanga and Lofo Ramiaramanana, Madagascar, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, def. Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, def. Lucas Andriamasilalao, Madagascar, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.

Morocco 3, Latvia 2
At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech
Marrakech, Morocco
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Amine Ahouda, Morocco, def. Mikelis Libietis, Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Reda El Amrani, Morocco, def. Martins Podsuz, Latvia, 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Doubles

Mikelis Libietis and Martins Podzus, Latvia, def. Amine Ahouda and Reda El Amrani, Morocco, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Reda El Amrani, Morocco, def. Rudolfs Mednis, Latvia, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Martins Podzus, Latvia, def. Amine Ahouda, Morocco, 6-1, retired.

Estonia 3, Monaco 2
Singles

Valdimir Ivanov, Estonia, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4.

Kenneth Raisma, Estonia, def. Lucas Catarina, Monaco, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles

Kenneth Raisma and Mattias Siimar, Estonia, def. Benjamin Balleret and Thomas Oger, Monaco, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Reverse Singles

Lucas Catarina, Monaco, def. Mattias Siimar, Estonia, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Thomas Oger, Monaco, def. Kristofer Siimar, Estonia, 6-4, 6-4.

Americas
Barbados 3, Guatemala 2
At National Tennis Centre
St. Michael, Barbados
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Christopher Diaz-Figueroa, Guatemala, def. Adam Hornby, Barbados, 7-5, 6-0, 6-2.

Darian King, Barbados, def. Luciano Ramazzini, Guatemala, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, def. Christopher Diaz-Figueroa and Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Darian King, Barbados, def. Christopher Diaz-Figueroa, Guatemala, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, def. Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Venezuela 3, El Salvador 2
At Doral Park Country Club
Miami
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Jeusu Bandres, Venezuela, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Ricardo Rodriguez, Venezuela, def. Alberto Emmanuel Alvarado Larin, El Salvador, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Luis David Martinez and Jordi Munoz-Abreu, Venezuela, def. Marcelo and Rafael Arevalo, El Salvador, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Ricardo Rodriguez, Venezuela, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, def. Rafael Arevalo, El Salvador, 6-2, 6-1, retired.

Playoffs

Losers to 2018 Group III

Mexico 5, Paraguay 0
At Polideportivo Metropolitano de Tenis
Zapopan, Mexico
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Hans Hach, Mexico, def. Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, def. Juan Borba, Paraguay, 7-5, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

Santiago Gonzalez and Luis Patino, Mexico, def. Juan Borba and Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, def. Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 6-2, 3-0, retired.

Hans Hach, Mexico, def. Juan Borba, Paraguay, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Bolivia 3, Bahamas 0
Singles

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Spencer Newman, Bahamas, 6-2, 6-0, 6-2.

Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, def. Philip Wilbert Major, Bahamas, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Hugo Dellien and Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, def. Philip Wilbert Major and Marvin Rolle, Bahamas, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.

Asia/Oceania

Pakistan def. Hong Kong, forfeit

Thailand 5, Philippines 0
Singles

Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, def. Alberto Lim, Philippines, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3.

Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, def. Jeson Patrombon, Philippines, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana, Thailand, def. Jeson Patrombon and Patrick-John Tierro, Philippines, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, def. Patrick-John Tierro, Philippines, 6-4, 6-1.

Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, def. Alberto Lim, Philippines, 6-4, 6-2.

Playoffs

Losers to 2018 Group III

Iran 5, Vietnam 0
Singles

Shahin Khaledan, Iran, def. Pham Minh Tuan, Vietnam, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

Hamid Reza Nadaf, Iran, def. Hoang Thien Nguyen, Vietnam, 5-4 retired.

Doubles

Amirvala Madanchi and Ashkan Shokoofi, Iran, def. Le Quoc-khanh and Pham Minh Tuan, Vietnam, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Amirvala Madanchi, Iran, def. Le Quoc-Khanh, Vietnam, 6-3, 6-2.

Hamid Reza Nadaf, Iran, def. Pham Minh Tuan, Vietnam, 6-3, 6-3.

Indonesia 4, Kuwait 1
Singles

Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, def. Anthony Susanto, Indonesia, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Mohammad Ghareeb, Kuwait, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

Christopher Rungkat and Sunu-Wahyu Trijati, Indonesia, def. Mohammad Ghareeb and Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

Anthony Susanto, Indonesia, vs. Abdulrahman Alawadhi, Kuwait, 6-4, 6-4.

ZONAL GROUP III

Winners promoted to 2018 Group II

Europe
At Holiday Village Santa Marina
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Pool A
Thursday

Bulgaria 3, Armenia 0

Friday

Bulgaria 3, Greece 0

Greece 3, Armenia 0

Final Standings: Bulgaria 2-0 (6-0), Greece 1-1 (3-3), Armenia 0-2 (0-6).

Pool B
Thursday

Macedonia 2, Malta 1

Iceland 2, Moldova 1

Friday

Moldova 2, Malta 1

Macedonia 3, Iceland 0

Final Standings: Macedionia 2-0 (5-1), Moldova 1-1 (3-3), Iceland 1-1 (2-4), Malta 0-2 (2-4)

Pool C
Thursday

Luxembourg 3, San Marino 0

Liechtenstein 3, Albania 0

Friday

Luxembourg 3, Albania 0

Liechtenstein 2, San Marino 1

Final Standings: Luxembourg 2-0 (6-0), Liechtenstein 2-0 (5-1), San Marino 0-2 (1-5), Albania 0-2 (0-6)

Pool D
Thursday

Ireland 3, Andorra 0

Montenegro 3, Kosovo 0

Friday

Ireland 3, Kosovo 0

Montenegro 1, Andorra 1

Final Standings: Ireland 2-0 (6-0), Montenegro 2-0 (5-1), Andorra 0-2 (1-5), Kosovo 0-2 (0-6).

Playoffs
Saturday
Promotion Playoffs

Ireland 2, Bulgaria 1

Luxembourg 2, Macedonia 1

5th-8th

Montenegro 2, Greece 1

Moldova 2, Liechtenstein 1

9th-12th

Armenia 2, Andorra 1

Malta 2, Albania 1

13th

Iceland 2, San Marino 0

ZONAL GROUP IV

Winners to 2018 Group III

Asia/Oceania
At Bahrain Tennis Federation
Isa Town, Bahrain
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Pool A
Monday

Cambodia 3, Myanmar 0

Saudi Arabia 3, Bahrain 0

Tuesday

Cambodia 2, Kyrgyzstan 1

Myanmar 2, Bahrain 1

Wednesday

Cambodia 3, Bahrain 0

Saudi Arabia 3, Kyrgyzstan 0

Thursday

Saudi Arabia 3, Myanmar 0

Bahrain 3, Kyrgyzstan 0

Friday

Cambodia 2, Saudi Arabia 1

Myanmar 2, Kyrgyzstan 1

Final Standings: Cambodia 4-0 (10-2), Saudi Arabia 3-1 (10-2), Myanmar 2-2 (4-8), Bahrain 1-3 (4-8), Kyrgyzstan 0-4 (2-10).

Pool B
Monday

Mongolia 2, Iraq 1

Oman 3, Bangladesh 0

Singapore 3, Tajikistan 0

Tuesday

Iraq 2, Tajikistan 1

Mongolia 2, Bangladesh 1

Oman 2, Singapore 1

Wednesday

Singapore 3, Bangladesh 0

Oman 3, Iraq 0

Mongolia 2, Tajikistan 1

Thursday

Bangladesh 2, Iraq 1

Oman 3, Tajikistan 0

Singapore 3, Mongolia 0

Friday

Tajikistan 2, Bangladesh 1

Singapore 3, Iraq 0

Mongolia 2, Oman 1

Final Standings: Singapore 4-1 (13-2), Oman 4-1 (12-3), Mongolia 4-1 (8-7), Iraq 1-4 (4-11), Bangladesh 1-4 (4-11), Tajikistan 1-4 (4-11).

Playoffs
Saturday
1st-4th

Cambodia 2, Oman 0

Saudi Arabia 2, Singapore 1

5th-6th

Myanmar 2, Mongolia 1

7th-8th

Tajikistan 2, Bahrain 1

9th-10th

Kyrgyzstan 2, Bangladesh 1

