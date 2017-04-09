Davis Cup Results

|WORLD GROUP
|Quarterfinals
Winners to semifinals, Sept. 15-17
|Belgium 3, Italy 2
|At Spiroudome de Charleroi
|Charleroi, Belgium
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore, Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6).
David Goffin, Belgium def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, def. Joris De Loore, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (9).
|Australia 3, United States 2
|At Pat Rafter Arena
|Brisbane, Australia
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) 6-4.
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. John Isner, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Steve Johnson and Jack Sock, United States, def. Sam Groth and John Peers, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4.
John Isner, United States, def. Sam Groth, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
White House details how it wants civilian agencies to cut $18B in FY2017
|France 4, Britain 1
|At Kindarena
|Rouen, France
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Lucas Pouille, France, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (7), 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.
Dan Evans, Britain, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 6-1, 6-2.
Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
|Serbia 4, Spain 1
|At Aleksandar Nikolic Arena
|Belgrade, Serbia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
Viktor Troicki and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Marc Lopez, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-1.
|ZONAL GROUP I
|Second Round
Winners to WG Playoffs, Sept. 15-17
|Europe/Africa
|Netherlands 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1
|At Arena Zenica
|Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.
Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.
Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 2-6, 6-4.
Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, vs. Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, abandoned.
|Belarus 3, Austria 1
|At Republic Olympic Training Center
|Minsk, Belarus
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (1).
Julian Knowle and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Max Mirnyi and Yaraslav Shyla, Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-4.
Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Gerald Melzer, Austria, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, vs. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, abandoned.
|Portugal 4, Ukraine 1
|At Club Internacional de Foot-Ball
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Gastao Elias, Portugal, def. Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (6), 3-6, 6-1.
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Nikita Mashtakov, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-3, 6-0.
Denys Molchanov and Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, def. Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa, Potugal, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Pedro Sousa, Portugal, def. Illia Biloborodko, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-1.
|Americas
|Brazil 4, Ecuador 0
|At Club Tungurahua
|Ambato, Ecuador
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 4-6, 6-4.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (0), 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares, Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar and Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil, def. Ivan Endara, Ecuador, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.
|Colombia 2, Chile 1
|At Country Club Ejecutivos
|Medellin, Colombia
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7)
Christian Garin, Chile, def. Eduardo Struvay, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
|Asia/Oceania
|Kazakhstan 4, China 1
|At National Tennis Centre
|Astana, Kazakhstan
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Wu Di, China, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, def. Zhang Ze, China, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.
Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakstan, def. Bai Yan and Gong Mao-xin, China, 3-6, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.
Zhang Ze, China, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, def. Wu Di, China, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (1).
|India 4, Uzbekistan 1
|At KSLTA Tennis Stadium
|Bangalore, India
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Temur Ismailov, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna, India, def. Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.
Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 6-3, 6-2.
Temur Ismailov, Uzbekistan, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 7-5, 6-3.
Loser to 2018 Group II
|New Zealand 3, South Korea 2
|At ASB Tennis Arena
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Jose Statham, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan, South Korea, 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 2-0, retired.
Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Chung Hong and Le Jea Moon, South Korea, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Jose Statham, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan, South Korea, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
|ZONAL GROUP II
|Second Round
Winners to third round, Sept. 15-17
|Europe/Africa
|Sweden 4, Turkey 1
|At Ali Bey Hotels & Resorts
|Antalya, Turkey
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Christian Lindell, Sweden, def. Marsel Ilhan, Turkey, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Altug Celikbilek and Cem Ilkel, Turkey, def. Johan Brunstrom and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 7-5.
Christian Lindell, Sweden, def. Anil Yuksel, Turkey, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
|Lithuania 3, Georgia 2
|Singles
Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Tadas Babelis, Lithuania, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.
Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Laurynas Grigelis and Lukas Mugevicius, Lithuania, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili and George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.
Lukas Mugevicius, Lithuania, def. George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-4, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
|Denmark 4, Norway 1
|At Stavanger Forum Expo
|Stavanger, Norway
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Soren Hess-Olesen, Denmark, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.
Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Viktor Durasovic, Norway, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7).
Thomas Kromann and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Viktor Durasovic and Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
August Holmgren, Denmark, def. Simen Sunde Bratholm, Norway, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
|South Africa 5, Slovenia 0
|Singles
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Mike Urbanija, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.
Nicolas Schultz, South Africa, def. Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7).
Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, South Africa, def. Tomislav Ternar and Grega Zemlja, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-4.
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Tilen Zitnik, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.
Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, def. Tomislav Ternar, Slovenia, 6-2, 6-4.
Losers to 2018 Group III
|Tunisia 4, Cyprus 1
|Singles
Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus
Moez Echargui, Tunisia, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 4-6, 6-1.
Malek Jaziri and Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, def. Marcos Baghdatis and Petros Chrysochos, Cyprus, 7-5, 3-6, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
Petros Chrysochos, Cyprus, def. Aziz Dougaz, Tunisia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Moez Echargui, Tunisia, def. Eleftherios Neos, Cyprus, 6-3, 6-2.
|Finland 3, Madagascar 2
|Singles
Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, def. Jeam-Jaques Rakotohasy, Madagascar, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.
Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, def. Eero Vasa, Finland, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.
Harri Heliovaara and Henri Kontinen, Finland, def. Antso Rakotondramanga and Lofo Ramiaramanana, Madagascar, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.
Antso Rakotondramanga, Madagascar, def. Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, def. Lucas Andriamasilalao, Madagascar, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.
|Morocco 3, Latvia 2
|At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech
|Marrakech, Morocco
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Amine Ahouda, Morocco, def. Mikelis Libietis, Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Reda El Amrani, Morocco, def. Martins Podsuz, Latvia, 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Mikelis Libietis and Martins Podzus, Latvia, def. Amine Ahouda and Reda El Amrani, Morocco, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Reda El Amrani, Morocco, def. Rudolfs Mednis, Latvia, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
Martins Podzus, Latvia, def. Amine Ahouda, Morocco, 6-1, retired.
|Estonia 3, Monaco 2
|Singles
Valdimir Ivanov, Estonia, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4.
Kenneth Raisma, Estonia, def. Lucas Catarina, Monaco, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.
Kenneth Raisma and Mattias Siimar, Estonia, def. Benjamin Balleret and Thomas Oger, Monaco, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (7).
Lucas Catarina, Monaco, def. Mattias Siimar, Estonia, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
Thomas Oger, Monaco, def. Kristofer Siimar, Estonia, 6-4, 6-4.
|Americas
|Barbados 3, Guatemala 2
|At National Tennis Centre
|St. Michael, Barbados
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Christopher Diaz-Figueroa, Guatemala, def. Adam Hornby, Barbados, 7-5, 6-0, 6-2.
Darian King, Barbados, def. Luciano Ramazzini, Guatemala, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.
Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, def. Christopher Diaz-Figueroa and Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
Darian King, Barbados, def. Christopher Diaz-Figueroa, Guatemala, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.
Wilfredo Gonzalez, Guatemala, def. Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5).
|Venezuela 3, El Salvador 2
|At Doral Park Country Club
|Miami
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Jeusu Bandres, Venezuela, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.
Ricardo Rodriguez, Venezuela, def. Alberto Emmanuel Alvarado Larin, El Salvador, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.
Luis David Martinez and Jordi Munoz-Abreu, Venezuela, def. Marcelo and Rafael Arevalo, El Salvador, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, def. Ricardo Rodriguez, Venezuela, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, def. Rafael Arevalo, El Salvador, 6-2, 6-1, retired.
Losers to 2018 Group III
|Mexico 5, Paraguay 0
|At Polideportivo Metropolitano de Tenis
|Zapopan, Mexico
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Hans Hach, Mexico, def. Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, def. Juan Borba, Paraguay, 7-5, 6-3, 6-1.
Santiago Gonzalez and Luis Patino, Mexico, def. Juan Borba and Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.
Manuel Sanchez, Mexico, def. Ayed Zatar, Paraguay, 6-2, 3-0, retired.
Hans Hach, Mexico, def. Juan Borba, Paraguay, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
|Bolivia 3, Bahamas 0
|Singles
Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Spencer Newman, Bahamas, 6-2, 6-0, 6-2.
Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, def. Philip Wilbert Major, Bahamas, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.
Hugo Dellien and Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, def. Philip Wilbert Major and Marvin Rolle, Bahamas, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.
Pakistan def. Hong Kong, forfeit
|Thailand 5, Philippines 0
|Singles
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, def. Alberto Lim, Philippines, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3.
Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, def. Jeson Patrombon, Philippines, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1.
Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana, Thailand, def. Jeson Patrombon and Patrick-John Tierro, Philippines, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, def. Patrick-John Tierro, Philippines, 6-4, 6-1.
Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, def. Alberto Lim, Philippines, 6-4, 6-2.
Losers to 2018 Group III
|Iran 5, Vietnam 0
|Singles
Shahin Khaledan, Iran, def. Pham Minh Tuan, Vietnam, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.
Hamid Reza Nadaf, Iran, def. Hoang Thien Nguyen, Vietnam, 5-4 retired.
Amirvala Madanchi and Ashkan Shokoofi, Iran, def. Le Quoc-khanh and Pham Minh Tuan, Vietnam, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Amirvala Madanchi, Iran, def. Le Quoc-Khanh, Vietnam, 6-3, 6-2.
Hamid Reza Nadaf, Iran, def. Pham Minh Tuan, Vietnam, 6-3, 6-3.
|Indonesia 4, Kuwait 1
|Singles
Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, def. Anthony Susanto, Indonesia, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.
Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Mohammad Ghareeb, Kuwait, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.
Christopher Rungkat and Sunu-Wahyu Trijati, Indonesia, def. Mohammad Ghareeb and Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.
Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Abdullah Maqdes, Kuwait, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.
Anthony Susanto, Indonesia, vs. Abdulrahman Alawadhi, Kuwait, 6-4, 6-4.
Winners promoted to 2018 Group II
|Europe
|At Holiday Village Santa Marina
|Sozopol, Bulgaria
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Pool A
|Thursday
Bulgaria 3, Armenia 0
Bulgaria 3, Greece 0
Greece 3, Armenia 0
Final Standings: Bulgaria 2-0 (6-0), Greece 1-1 (3-3), Armenia 0-2 (0-6).
Macedonia 2, Malta 1
Iceland 2, Moldova 1
Moldova 2, Malta 1
Macedonia 3, Iceland 0
Final Standings: Macedionia 2-0 (5-1), Moldova 1-1 (3-3), Iceland 1-1 (2-4), Malta 0-2 (2-4)
Luxembourg 3, San Marino 0
Liechtenstein 3, Albania 0
Luxembourg 3, Albania 0
Liechtenstein 2, San Marino 1
Final Standings: Luxembourg 2-0 (6-0), Liechtenstein 2-0 (5-1), San Marino 0-2 (1-5), Albania 0-2 (0-6)
Ireland 3, Andorra 0
Montenegro 3, Kosovo 0
Ireland 3, Kosovo 0
Montenegro 1, Andorra 1
Final Standings: Ireland 2-0 (6-0), Montenegro 2-0 (5-1), Andorra 0-2 (1-5), Kosovo 0-2 (0-6).
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotion Playoffs
Ireland 2, Bulgaria 1
Luxembourg 2, Macedonia 1
Montenegro 2, Greece 1
Moldova 2, Liechtenstein 1
Armenia 2, Andorra 1
Malta 2, Albania 1
Iceland 2, San Marino 0
Winners to 2018 Group III
|Asia/Oceania
|At Bahrain Tennis Federation
|Isa Town, Bahrain
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Pool A
|Monday
Cambodia 3, Myanmar 0
Saudi Arabia 3, Bahrain 0
Cambodia 2, Kyrgyzstan 1
Myanmar 2, Bahrain 1
Cambodia 3, Bahrain 0
Saudi Arabia 3, Kyrgyzstan 0
Saudi Arabia 3, Myanmar 0
Bahrain 3, Kyrgyzstan 0
Cambodia 2, Saudi Arabia 1
Myanmar 2, Kyrgyzstan 1
Final Standings: Cambodia 4-0 (10-2), Saudi Arabia 3-1 (10-2), Myanmar 2-2 (4-8), Bahrain 1-3 (4-8), Kyrgyzstan 0-4 (2-10).
Mongolia 2, Iraq 1
Oman 3, Bangladesh 0
Singapore 3, Tajikistan 0
Iraq 2, Tajikistan 1
Mongolia 2, Bangladesh 1
Oman 2, Singapore 1
Singapore 3, Bangladesh 0
Oman 3, Iraq 0
Mongolia 2, Tajikistan 1
Bangladesh 2, Iraq 1
Oman 3, Tajikistan 0
Singapore 3, Mongolia 0
Tajikistan 2, Bangladesh 1
Singapore 3, Iraq 0
Mongolia 2, Oman 1
Final Standings: Singapore 4-1 (13-2), Oman 4-1 (12-3), Mongolia 4-1 (8-7), Iraq 1-4 (4-11), Bangladesh 1-4 (4-11), Tajikistan 1-4 (4-11).
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|1st-4th
Cambodia 2, Oman 0
Saudi Arabia 2, Singapore 1
Myanmar 2, Mongolia 1
Tajikistan 2, Bahrain 1
Kyrgyzstan 2, Bangladesh 1