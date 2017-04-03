Sports Listen

De’Aaron Fox says he will leave Kentucky to enter NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, becoming the first of several Wildcats underclassmen who could leave after reaching the Elite Eight this season.

The 6-foot-3 guard is a possible NBA lottery pick and was expected to make this move. Fox said in a statement Monday he thinks “it’s time for me to live out my dream.”

He scored a career-high 39 points against UCLA in the South Regional semifinals, his next-to-last game with the Wildcats. Fox finished as Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points and leading the team in assists.

He made The Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference first team and earned Most Valuable Player honors at last month’s SEC Tournament.

