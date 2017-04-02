Sports Listen

Derrick Rose to have knee surgery, miss rest of season

By BRIAN MAHONEY
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 1:56 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Derrick Rose needs surgery to repair torn left knee cartilage and the New York Knicks say he will miss the rest of the season.

Rose missed his third straight game Sunday against Boston. The Knicks announced that an MRI had revealed the injury and that Rose would require an arthroscopy.

Troubled by knee injuries throughout much of his career, Rose averaged 18 points in 64 games in his lone season with the Knicks. He will be a free agent this summer.

The injury news was surprising, as coach Jeff Hornacek said shortly before the game that while Rose had been bothered by swelling in the knee, he believed he could play again this season.

