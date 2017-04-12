Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Peralta rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .303 Lamb 3b 3 0 2 3 2 0 .286 Tomas lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .345 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Owings ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Iannetta c 3 0 1 1 1 2 .167 Ray p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .500 Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 4 9 4 4 12

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .080 Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Pence rf 2 1 2 0 3 0 .324 Hill 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Hundley c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .333 Nunez ss 5 0 4 1 0 0 .389 Marrero lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .059 d-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .355 Panik 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .346 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Federowicz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gillaspie ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 3 10 3 6 11

Arizona 003 000 010—4 9 0 San Francisco 000 000 012—3 10 0

a-struck out for Blach in the 7th. b-struck out for Hoover in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Ramirez in the 8th. d-struck out for Marrero in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 13. 2B_Tomas (4), Hundley 2 (2), Panik (4). 3B_Lamb (1). RBIs_Lamb 3 (10), Iannetta (1), Hundley (1), Nunez (2), Panik (3). SB_Nunez (5). S_Ray.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Pollock 2, Tomas, Drury 2); San Francisco 6 (Hernandez 3, Hill, Nunez, Crawford). RISP_Arizona 3 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Marrero. GIDP_Marrero.

DP_Arizona 1 (Owings, Drury, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray W, 1-0 6 2-3 4 0 0 5 8 111 2.19 Hoover H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.50 De La Rosa 1 3 1 1 0 1 22 4.50 Rodney S, 3-3 1 2 2 2 1 2 21 6.75 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija L, 0-2 6 2-3 5 3 3 4 7 112 6.75 Blach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 13.50 Ramirez 1 3 1 1 0 3 34 8.10 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hoover 1-0, Blach 1-0. HBP_Samardzija (Goldschmidt), De La Rosa (Gillaspie).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:18. A_41,562 (41,915).