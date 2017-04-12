Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Peralta rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.303
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.286
|Tomas lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Owings ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Iannetta c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.167
|Ray p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|4
|12
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.080
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Pence rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.324
|Hill 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Hundley c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Nunez ss
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.389
|Marrero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.059
|d-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.346
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Federowicz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gillaspie ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|6
|11
|Arizona
|003
|000
|010—4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|012—3
|10
|0
a-struck out for Blach in the 7th. b-struck out for Hoover in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Ramirez in the 8th. d-struck out for Marrero in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 13. 2B_Tomas (4), Hundley 2 (2), Panik (4). 3B_Lamb (1). RBIs_Lamb 3 (10), Iannetta (1), Hundley (1), Nunez (2), Panik (3). SB_Nunez (5). S_Ray.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Pollock 2, Tomas, Drury 2); San Francisco 6 (Hernandez 3, Hill, Nunez, Crawford). RISP_Arizona 3 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Marrero. GIDP_Marrero.
DP_Arizona 1 (Owings, Drury, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|5
|8
|111
|2.19
|Hoover H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.50
|De La Rosa
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.50
|Rodney S, 3-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|6.75
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija L, 0-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|7
|112
|6.75
|Blach
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13.50
|Ramirez
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|34
|8.10
|Strickland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hoover 1-0, Blach 1-0. HBP_Samardzija (Goldschmidt), De La Rosa (Gillaspie).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:18. A_41,562 (41,915).