Diamondbacks rally for 4-2 win over Dodgers

By
The Associated Press April 18, 2017 1:24 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Lamb hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and David Peralta added a run-scoring triple in the ninth to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

J.J. Hoover (1-0) threw two scoreless innings in relief of Robbie Ray to earn the victory and Fernando Rodney blanked the Dodgers in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

It was Lamb’s third homer of the season.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead against Ray, scoring an unearned run in the second on Logan Forsythe’s sacrifice fly and taking a two-run lead on an Enrique Hernandez solo home run in the fourth. It was his first of the year.

Brandon McCarthy started for the Dodgers against his former team, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

He allowed only two hits through four innings when he ran into trouble in the fifth. A walk preceded three consecutive singles, hits by A.J. Pollock and Peralta scoring runs.

Ray went six innings for the Diamondbacks, allowing the two runs on three hits and four walks, while striking out 10.

Chris Hatcher (0-1) pitched 2 2/3 innings and took the loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Right-hander Taijuan Walker left Sunday’s game after only five innings despite holding the Dodgers to one run on four hits. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Walker had some minor back stiffness but expected him to make his next start.

Dodgers: Placed left-hander Rich Hill back on the 10-day disabled list with another blister. It’s already his second stint on the DL with a blister issue that is threatening to become chronic. OF/1B Rob Segedin replaced him on the 25-man roster.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Right-hander Shelby Miller (1-0) will open Arizona’s three-game series in San Diego on Tuesday. Miller has a 3.04 ERA in his last four road starts.

Dodgers: Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu will try to go at least five innings in his third start when he opens Tuesday’s series at home against the Rockies. Ryu has essentially missed the last two seasons after shoulder surgery. He went 4 2/3 innings in each of his first two starts.

