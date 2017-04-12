Sports Listen

Didier Drogba signs with Phoenix Rising of USL

April 12, 2017
PHOENIX (AP) — Didier Drogba, one of the most decorated players of his generation, has signed with Phoenix Rising FC of the United Soccer League.

Drogba’s signing, announced Wednesday, comes as Phoenix Rising tries to make a push for one of four Major League Soccer expansion slots in the next three years.

Drogba will become a part owner of the team and play one or two seasons before moving to the coaching staff or another position with the team.

The 39-year-old from the Ivory Coast is a four-time Premier League and Champions League champion with Chelsea FC. He is considered one of the top strikers of his generation and most recently played for the Montreal Impact of the MLS in 2015.

