Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Djokovic says elbow healed,…

Djokovic says elbow healed, looking to return to competition

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 9:04 am 1 min read
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — With his elbow better and his body rested, Novak Djokovic is ready to get back on court when Serbia faces Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

“I haven’t had too many matches recently, and that’s what I need to get back in shape,” Djokovic said Tuesday.

The Serb has dropped from his No. 1 ranking after a slump in form following his French Open title last year. His most recent match was a loss to Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March. He withdrew from Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.

“I skipped Miami and I haven’t done much in Indian Wells, so the start of the season wasn’t ideal,” Djokovic said. “I had luck and pleasure to play at an exceptionally high level for six years and had fantastic results. … Things are a bit different now.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

“I needed some rest. But I’m not disappointed because I spent some quality time with my family.”

Spain will be without both Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut in the best-of-five series starting next Friday.

“Spain is one of the most successful nations in the Davis Cup,” Djokovic said. “Their best players are not here, but we should not underestimate them.”

Spain, a five-time champion, is trying to make the semifinals for the first time since 2012. Djokovic led Serbia to its only title in 2010.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Djokovic says elbow healed,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.