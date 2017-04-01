Dodgers’ Hill finishes strong after tough spring

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rich Hill had mostly lousy starts this spring, and still left every game with a similar message:

“I’m pretty much terrible every spring,” he said. “I’ll be fine when the season starts.”

Hill pulled it all together just in time, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 3-1 on Friday night.

Hill had easily his best outing of the spring, holding the Angels to four hits and a walk. He struck out two.

“Everything is going in the right direction,” Hill said. “Today was a good outing and a good way to finish spring training.”

Six relievers followed Hill, the first five — Luis Avilan, Kenley Jansen, Chris Hatcher, Grant Dayton, Sergio Romo — preserving the shutout without allowing a hit.

The Angels finally scored with two outs in the ninth, when Ben Revere singled off Andrew Istler.

Garrett Richards, also making his last preseason start, pitched an effective four innings for the Angels, save for one pitch to Justin Turner — a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Turner smacked a line-drive home run to left. It was his fourth home run of the spring.

Richards, returning from a strained ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow that he treated with stem cells, allowed a run and two hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked one.

“It felt good just to be out there on a big league field and be able to compete,” Richards said. “First inning, I tried to settle myself down and go right at guys and repeat my delivery. Everything feels good. I would say it’s a solid outing.”

The Dodgers added two more runs in the seventh off Kirby Yates on doubles by Erick Mejia, Franklin Gutierrez and Cody Bellinger.

Angels reliever Blake Parker struck out the side in the ninth and has gotten his last 17 outs via strikeout.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia has yet to say Parker, 31, has made the team.

“We’re not going to announce our roster yet, but he’s put his best foot forward,” Scioscia said.

Friday marked the Dodgers’ first victory at Anaheim Stadium since 2003.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager is scheduled to rejoin the team and start in Saturday’s final preseason game. Seager has appeared in only five spring games because of an oblique injury, though recently has played in minor league games. Manager Dave Roberts said he was confident his National League Rookie of the Year would be ready to play a full game in the season opener Monday against the Padres.

Angels: SS Andrelton Simmons has missed five consecutive games with lower-back stiffness. He did, however, do a full workout Friday. Scioscia said the Angels were simply being cautious with Simmons and expect him to play Saturday.

PUIG ORDER

Yasiel Puig, once the Dodgers’ greatest prospect, is still trying to find his place on this current team. He is still their primary right fielder, but manager Dave Roberts has been batting him as low as eighth in the lineup: “I don’t see him in the middle of the order right now. That can change with production.”

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy is scheduled to start when the Freeway Series moves to Chavez Ravine on Saturday. McCarthy, who has appeared in only 15 games the last two years because of elbow and hip injuries, won the final spot in the Dodgers’ rotation despite going 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA in four appearances.

Angels: RHP Jesse Chavez (2-0, 2.51 ERA) starts Saturday at Dodger Stadium. A reliever last season, the Angels are converting him back to a starter and have named him to their rotation.