Duffy pitches gem as Royals beat Angels 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Danny Duffy allowed three hits over seven innings and Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-1 Friday night.

Duffy (2-0) gave up a run on a Mike Trout first inning single, but retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced. He allowed three hits while striking out six and walking two while lowering his earned run average to 1.80 and improving to 8-0 in his past 16 Kauffman Stadium starts.

Moustakas homered in the first and the Royals added a run in the second when Paulo Orlando scored on a wild pitch by JC Ramirez (2-1).

Kansas City scored twice in the third on Eric Hosmer’s grounder and Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly.

Ramirez, making his first start in the majors after 111 relief appearances, was pulled after 75 pitches and five innings, both career highs.