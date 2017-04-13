Sports Listen

Durant, Curry shine for Warriors in final playoff tuneup

By JANIE McCAULEY
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 12:55 am < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his final playoff tuneup, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-94 in both teams’ final regular-season game Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry added 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the playoff-bound, top-seeded Warriors (67-15), ready for what they’re counting on being another deep postseason run.

Klay Thompson scored 12 points as coach Steve Kerr rested Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.

Jordan Clarkson led all five Lakers starters in double figures with 17 points.

A day after a fierce and fun 3-point shootout following practice, Durant said before the game he hoped to have found his shooting touch after recently missing 19 games with a left knee injury. KD shot 11 for 16 and made 5 of 7 3s, while Curry also hit five from deep.

