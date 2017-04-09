Sports Listen

Durant shines in return from 19-game absence, knee injury

By JANIE McCAULEY
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 12:47 am < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant’s first touch after missing 19 games with a knee injury? Just a driving baseline reverse and emphatic one-handed slam, and KD triumphantly returned to finish with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in helping the Golden State Warriors beat the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans 123-101 on Saturday night.

With two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry sidelined by a bruised left knee, Durant shined in 31 minutes and the balanced Warriors won their 14th straight game — the longest unbeaten run in the NBA this season. He hadn’t played since getting hurt Feb. 28 at Washington, then resumed full practice Friday.

Klay Thompson scored 20 points, Draymond Green had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the do-everything Warriors sure look poised for another deep playoff run.

Coach Steve Kerr joked about “three meaningless games” remaining after the NBA’s top team wrapped up the best record and No. 1 seed in the Western Conference during Wednesday’s win at Phoenix.

Still, the Warriors absolutely played to win.

