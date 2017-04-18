Sports Listen

Easy choice: Browns CB Haden wants Garrett with No. 1 pick

By TOM WITHERS
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 1:17 pm < a min read
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Brown may still be deciding on the No. 1 overall draft pick. Joe Haden has made his selection.

Cleveland’s star cornerback said Tuesday he’d be “super excited” if the Browns chose Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett next week with the top pick in the NFL draft. Haden blurted out Garrett’s name after he was asked if he would be OK with the team taking a defensive player first overall.

Garrett, a 6-foot-4, 272-pound sack specialist, is the consensus top player available and the Browns, who went 1-15 last season, will have first crack at him.

Haden believes Garrett could have an immediate impact with Cleveland and “be a guy we could have rushing the passer for years to come.”

The Browns also own the No. 12 pick — Cleveland has five of the first 65 selections — and could be targeting a quarterback.

