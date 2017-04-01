ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|69
|38
|20
|7
|4
|87
|250
|216
|Brampton
|69
|38
|23
|3
|5
|84
|252
|246
|Manchester
|68
|35
|22
|7
|4
|81
|251
|240
|Reading
|68
|37
|25
|4
|2
|80
|236
|205
|Wheeling
|68
|33
|27
|8
|0
|74
|230
|222
|Elmira
|69
|17
|44
|7
|1
|42
|168
|263
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|69
|44
|20
|2
|3
|93
|257
|213
|Greenville
|69
|39
|25
|4
|1
|83
|242
|239
|Orlando
|68
|35
|24
|6
|3
|79
|252
|237
|South Carolina
|68
|36
|28
|3
|1
|76
|214
|203
|Cincinnati
|69
|36
|29
|4
|0
|76
|193
|199
|Atlanta
|67
|24
|35
|6
|2
|56
|215
|262
|Norfolk
|68
|26
|38
|4
|0
|56
|201
|252
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|68
|48
|16
|2
|2
|100
|282
|186
|Fort Wayne
|67
|41
|18
|6
|2
|90
|245
|196
|Quad City
|68
|39
|25
|2
|2
|82
|222
|201
|Kalamazoo
|70
|37
|29
|1
|3
|78
|215
|228
|Tulsa
|68
|26
|34
|6
|2
|60
|186
|228
|Indy
|67
|21
|40
|3
|3
|48
|181
|267
|Wichita
|66
|19
|41
|5
|1
|44
|174
|253
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|69
|46
|18
|2
|3
|97
|260
|198
|Allen
|68
|45
|17
|4
|2
|96
|276
|196
|Idaho
|68
|39
|22
|5
|2
|85
|225
|204
|Alaska
|68
|32
|26
|3
|7
|74
|214
|220
|Utah
|68
|33
|28
|5
|2
|73
|212
|230
|Missouri
|67
|31
|28
|3
|5
|70
|215
|225
|Rapid City
|69
|25
|36
|8
|0
|58
|208
|247
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Norfolk 3, Reading 2, OT
Adirondack 3, Elmira 2
Greenville 3, Atlanta 1
Orlando 4, South Carolina 3
Indy 4, Toledo 1
Kalamazoo 7, Florida 5
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 3
Wheeling 4, Brampton 3
Wichita 4, Tulsa 1
Alaska 4, Quad City 3
Utah 5, Rapid City 2
Colorado 3, Idaho 2
Manchester 5, Elmira 2
Brampton 5, Reading 2
Adirondack 3, Norfolk 0
Florida 5, Kalamazoo 3
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Alaska at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Elmira at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled