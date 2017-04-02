ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|69
|38
|20
|7
|4
|87
|250
|216
|Brampton
|69
|38
|23
|3
|5
|84
|252
|246
|Manchester
|68
|35
|22
|7
|4
|81
|251
|240
|Reading
|68
|37
|25
|4
|2
|80
|236
|205
|Wheeling
|68
|33
|27
|8
|0
|74
|230
|222
|Elmira
|69
|17
|44
|7
|1
|42
|168
|263
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|69
|44
|20
|2
|3
|93
|257
|213
|Greenville
|69
|39
|25
|4
|1
|83
|242
|239
|Orlando
|68
|35
|24
|6
|3
|79
|252
|237
|South Carolina
|68
|36
|28
|3
|1
|76
|214
|203
|Cincinnati
|69
|36
|29
|4
|0
|76
|193
|199
|Atlanta
|67
|24
|35
|6
|2
|56
|215
|262
|Norfolk
|68
|26
|38
|4
|0
|56
|201
|252
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|68
|48
|16
|2
|2
|100
|282
|186
|Fort Wayne
|68
|42
|18
|6
|2
|92
|250
|200
|Quad City
|69
|40
|25
|2
|2
|84
|226
|203
|Kalamazoo
|70
|37
|29
|1
|3
|78
|215
|228
|Tulsa
|69
|26
|35
|6
|2
|60
|188
|231
|Indy
|68
|21
|40
|3
|4
|49
|185
|272
|Wichita
|67
|19
|42
|5
|1
|44
|176
|261
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|69
|46
|17
|4
|2
|98
|279
|198
|Colorado
|70
|46
|19
|2
|3
|97
|260
|201
|Idaho
|69
|40
|22
|5
|2
|87
|228
|204
|Utah
|69
|34
|28
|5
|2
|75
|216
|232
|Alaska
|69
|32
|27
|3
|7
|74
|216
|224
|Missouri
|68
|32
|28
|3
|5
|72
|223
|227
|Rapid City
|70
|25
|37
|8
|0
|58
|210
|251
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Manchester 5, Elmira 2
Brampton 5, Reading 2
Adirondack 3, Norfolk 0
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Florida 5, Kalamazoo 3
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4, SO
Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3
Allen 3, Tulsa 2
Missouri 8, Wichita 2
Quad City 4, Alaska 2
OPM tells agencies how to get ready for workforce reorganization, furloughs
Utah 4, Rapid City 2
Idaho 3, Colorado 0
Elmira at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.