ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 5:51 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 69 38 20 7 4 87 250 216
Brampton 69 38 23 3 5 84 252 246
Manchester 69 36 22 7 4 83 255 242
Reading 68 37 25 4 2 80 236 205
Wheeling 68 33 27 8 0 74 230 222
Elmira 70 17 45 7 1 42 170 267
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 69 44 20 2 3 93 257 213
Greenville 69 39 25 4 1 83 242 239
Orlando 69 35 24 7 3 80 254 240
South Carolina 69 37 28 3 1 78 217 205
Cincinnati 70 36 29 4 1 77 195 202
Atlanta 67 24 35 6 2 56 215 262
Norfolk 68 26 38 4 0 56 201 252
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 68 48 16 2 2 100 282 186
Fort Wayne 68 42 18 6 2 92 250 200
Quad City 69 40 25 2 2 84 226 203
Kalamazoo 70 37 29 1 3 78 215 228
Tulsa 69 26 35 6 2 60 188 231
Indy 69 22 40 3 4 51 188 274
Wichita 67 19 42 5 1 44 176 261
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 69 46 17 4 2 98 279 198
Colorado 70 46 19 2 3 97 260 201
Idaho 69 40 22 5 2 87 228 204
Utah 69 34 28 5 2 75 216 232
Alaska 69 32 27 3 7 74 216 224
Missouri 68 32 28 3 5 72 223 227
Rapid City 70 25 37 8 0 58 210 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 5, Elmira 2

Brampton 5, Reading 2

Adirondack 3, Norfolk 0

Florida 5, Kalamazoo 3

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4, SO

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3

Allen 3, Tulsa 2

Missouri 8, Wichita 2

Quad City 4, Alaska 2

Utah 4, Rapid City 2

Idaho 3, Colorado 0

Sunday’s Games

Manchester 4, Elmira 2

South Carolina 3, Orlando 2, OT

Indy 3, Cincinnati 2, SO

Atlanta at Greenville, 4:45 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

